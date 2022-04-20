Kamal Haasan: Rishi Kapoor was always ready with a smile

Chennai: Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor notably played fast buddies in Ramesh Sippy''s 1985 film, "Saagar". Their bond extended beyond the screen, too. On the demise of Rishi on Thursday, Kamal Haasan obviously "can''t believe it". He penned an emotional note to bid goodbye Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday morning in Mumbai aged 67.

"Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family," Kamal tweeted.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor.

His death was first announced by colleague and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday morning.

"T 3517 - He''s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!," Amitabh tweeted on Thursday," tweeted Big B.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi''s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

--IANS