Kamal Haasan supports Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew'

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s call for a self-imposed curfew by the people or Janata Curfew on March 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet Kamal Haasan said: "I stand in full solidarity with our Prime Minister''s call for #JantaCurfew.

"In this extraordinary situation, we have to take extraordinary measures.

"It''s a disaster that has befallen on us and by staying united and indoors, we can Stay Safe."

He also called upon his fans, friends and people to support the cause on March 22, Sunday, 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, in a special address to the nation, Modi had requested the people for a ''Janata Curfew'' - a self imposed curfew by the people on March 22 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

--IANS