Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan to clash with their films

Chennai:Come May 1, actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and his actress-daughter Shruti Haasan will lock horns with their respective films - "Uttama Villain" and "Gabbar Is Back" - at the box office. "This is the first time in Shruti's career that her film is releasing on the same day as her father's film, though the genre and language is different. Shruti is definitely excited about this as it's all within the family," a source close to Shruti said in a statement. Krish-directed "Gabbar Is Back", starring Akshay Kumar, is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster "Ramanna". Senior Haasan-starrer "Uttama Villain", which is directed by his best friend and actor Ramesh Aravind, is the story of an eighth century theatre artist and a modern-day superstar. IANS