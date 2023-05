Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has offered to convert his residence here as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

In a tweet Haasan said with the help of doctors in his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) he is willing to convert the building that was once his residence into a temporary hospital to treat the coronavirus patients.

He also said he is ready to do this once the government gives the permission.

Source: IANS