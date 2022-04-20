Kamal Haasan in awe of Vetrimaaran's 'Visaaranai'

Chennai:Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is in awe of forthcoming Tamil thriller "Visaaranai" and its director Vetrimaaran. Kamal saw the movie at a private screening on Friday. "My heartfelt thanks to late filmmaker Balu Mahendra, who inspired Vetrimaaran to make good cinema. I was totally in awe when I watched his 'Visaaranai' yesterday," Haasan wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday. The film, which is about police brutality, is inspired from true events and is based on the book "Lock Up". It features Dinesh, Murugadoss, Samuthirakani and Kishore in the lead roles. Last year, the film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and was later screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, too. Jointly produced by actor Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on February 5.