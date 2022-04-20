Kamal Haasan's MNM knocks on HC door to retain 'torch' symbol

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to direct the Election Commission to allot the Battery Torch symbol to it.

According to MNM, it has filed the writ petition to allot MNM the Battery Torch symbol and restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same.

MNM has in its prayer stated it is entitled to the symbol for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The poll panel had recently turned down MNM's request to allot it the 'Battery Torch' as its symbol for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The same symbol was, however, been allotted to MGR Makkal Katchi, despite the fact that the MNM had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the torch symbol. The MNM has also been allotted the torch symbol in Puducherry.