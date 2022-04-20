Kalyan Surrenders Before CBI Court In Ayodhya Case, Gets Bail

Lucknow: BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Friday surrendered before the special CBI court in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Later he was granted bail on giving a surety of Rs two lakhs as bond in the court. In the noon, Kalyan Singh reached the special CBI court( Ayodhya) of Surendra Kumar Yadav and moved a surrender application. The court took congizance of the surrender and thereafter framed charges under section 153(A), 153(B), 295 of the IPC.

The former UP CM was taken into custody but the lawyers of Mr Singh moved an application for his bail citing his health condition.

Later, the court gave bail on the condition of giving a surety of Rs two lakh as bond by the BJP leader. The court had, last week, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce Mr Singh before the court on September 27.

"We have been informed that a new Governor has been appointed in the state of Rajasthan and Kalyan Singh has been relieved from the duties of his position. Taking suo motu cognizance of this, the court directs CBI to issue a summon for Kalyan Singh's presence in the court on September 27," the court order read. The court had earlier asked the CBI to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh was no longer on an incumbent constitutional position. This comes after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case. On September 9, Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity. Mr Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992. Besides Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Uma Bharti,Sadhiv Ritambha, mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Murli Manohar Joshi were accused in the case. Except for Kalyan Singh, all other BJP leaders had been granted bail. UNI



