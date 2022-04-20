Kalyan Singh To Return To Active Politics

Aligarh: The outgoing governor of Rajasthan and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is likely to rejoin active politics and take a fresh membership of the BJP soon.

His term as the Rajasthan governor will end on September 4 following which he will return to UP the next day. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, also from UP, will replace Mr Singh. BJP sources here on Monday said Mr Singh is expected to take the party membership in Lucknow later this week. Earlier, retired UP governor Ram Naik also took the BJP membership in Mumbai last month.

Meanwhile, axe could fall on the former UP CM over the Ayodhya demolition case as now the CBI could seek permission to start the case. Earlier as a governor he was protected from such cases. Two time UP CM, Kalyan Singh( 87) is a big Lodh leader in the state and his son is currently the BJP MP from Etah while his grandson Sandeep Singh is the state minister in the Yogi Adityanath ministry. UNI