Kalyan Singh Tests Positive, Hospitalised

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has been hospitalised after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Also a former Governor of Rajasthan the 88-year-old was admitted to the Rajdhani Corona Hospital in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) late Monday.

He has been complaining of fever, dry cough and breathlessness for the past two days.

SGPGIMS Director Prof R.K. Dhiman said the veteran leader's condition is stable and on initial evaluation, his oxygen saturation during rest was 97 per cent on room air. He has been admitted to the ICU where he is being kept under observation.

