Kalyan Singh Surrenders Before CBI Court In Ayodhya Case

BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Friday surrendered before the special CBI court in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

The court registered his appearance and his surrender in the court.

Thereafter the leader moved an application for bail in the case.

The court had, last week, had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce Mr Singh before the court on September 27.

"We have been informed that a new Governor has been appointed in the state of Rajasthan and Kalyan Singh has been relieved from the duties of his position. Taking suo motu cognisance of this, the court directs CBI to issue a summon for Kalyan Singh's presence in the court on September 27," the court order read.

The court had earlier asked the CBI to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh was no longer on an incumbent constitutional position. This comes after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On September 9, Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.

Mr Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992. Besides Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi were accused in the case. Except for Kalyan Singh, all other BJP leaders had been granted bail.