    Menu
    States & UTs

    Kalyan Singh's statue to be unveiled in Lucknow on Aug 21

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August11/ 2022

    Lucknow: A statue of late Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will be installed in Lucknow on August 21, marking his first death anniversary.

    The state government has entrusted the responsibility of installing the statue to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

    The LMC has identified a place for the state at the 1090 intersection.

    Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhay Pandey has written a letter to the the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) secretary seeking an NOC for the construction of the pedestal.

    The place where the statue is to be erected comes under the jurisdiction of the Memorial Committee.

    The LDA Vice President is the Member Secretary of the Memorial Committee. 

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Kalyan Singh statue Lucknow
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in