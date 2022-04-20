    Menu
    Kalyan Singh's condition is stable: Hospital

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who has tested positive for coronavirus is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

    Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) director R K Dhiman had said on Monday.

    The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said.

    "He (Kalyan Singh) was having mild illness. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday. —PTI

