Kalki sings Tamil lullaby for daughter Sappho

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin sang a lullaby for her daughter Sappho in Tamil. She says she adapted the original to accommodate her "lack of musical experience".

Kalki sang the lullaby for Sappho with the help of her ukulele, to put her daughter in "sleep mode". She shared the video on her verified Instagram account.

"Kani Kanmani… Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode," she captioned the video, which has 189K views on the photo-sharing website.

Kalki's friend and actress Sayani Gupta commented: "She's growing soooo big. When will I see her."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said: "This is so soothing, I could fall asleep to it."

Director Shonali Bose wrote: "Toooooooo beautiful mamma."

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020. She had previously married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but the two separated after a couple of years.

–IANS