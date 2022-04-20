Kalki Koechlin's `Margarita With A Straw` does average business

New Delhi: Bollywood is no longer about movies that revolve around mushy love stories and angry young man in love seeking revenge. It has transformed way beyond over the years and films like `Margarita With A Straw` earning praise is a proof of it. The Kalki Koechlin starrer film earned words of mighty praises from critics and film fraternity. But despite good response from one and sundry, the film has managed to do average business at the Box Office. According to a tweet by a trade analyst, the first week BO collections stands as: `Fri 43 lacs, Sat 74 lacs, Sun 89 lacs, Mon 31 lacs, Tue 31 lacs, Wed 30 lacs, Thu 30 lacs. Total: 3.28 cr. India biz`, he posted on Twitter. Kalki's performance was highly praised by her colleagues and friends. `Margarita With A Straw' has been directed by Shonali Bose. Kalki plays the role of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy in the movie. It released on April 17, 2015.