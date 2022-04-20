Kaley Cuoco denies divorce rumors

Los Angeles: `Big Bang Theory` star Kaley Cuoco has denied divorce rumours with husband Ryan Sweeting. Cuoco posted a set of photos on Instagram that show her kissing her husband of 15 months and holding him close, with her dazzling wedding band and engagement ring clearly visible, reported People magazine. "We are totally getting divorced, can't you tell!!?! 4 weeks apart and finally reunited - I missed this guy more than anything !! #rumors #notpregnant #totallymarried," she posted on Twitter. Cuoco, 29, and Sweeting tied the knot on New Year's Eve 2013 in a fire-and-ice-themed wedding in California. PTI