    Kakrapar atomic plant achieves criticality, PM says it is trailblazer for many future achievements

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated nuclear scientists as the Kakrapar atomic power plant-3 achieved criticality, saying the indigenous reactor is a shining example of the ''Make in India'' campaign.

    The 700 MW power plant in Gujarat achieved criticality, meaning it reached the normal operating condition of a reactor. It indicates that the plant is now set to generate power.

    "Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3. This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India," the prime minister tweeted.

    He said it is a "trailblazer for many such future achievements."

    —PTI

