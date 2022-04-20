Kakodkar May Return To Head IIT-Roorkee

New Delhi: Nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar may soon head IIT-Roorkee, two years after he resigned as chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of IIT-Mumbai following alleged differences with former HRD minister Smriti Irani.

The ministry under Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has recommended his name to President Pranab Mukherjee and is awaiting approval.

Seventy-three-year-old Kakokdar had resigned in 2015 after a disagreement with Irani over the choice of an IIT director. "Kakodkars name has been recommended for the post of chairman of Board of Governors at IIT-Roorkee. His consent has also been taken in the process," a source said.

If the president approves his name, Kakodkar will succeed current chairman Ashok Mishra.

While Irani had denied any differences with Kakodkar saying he had resigned due to personal differences, the latter had commented after quitting that he "cannot be a party to any wrongdoing". PTI