Kajol: We need to live on our own terms

Mumbai: Actress Kajol feels we all need to embrace imperfections and live on our own terms, and that is what her digital debut film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is all about.

"Just like the name, the film is a celebration of women and all their beautiful imperfections. We need to embrace these imperfections and live on our own terms, just the way Nayan, Anu, and Masha do in this film," said Kajol, who plays the role of Anuradha Apte in "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy".

"My character is outspoken and opinionated much like how the audience knows me, yet is completely different. As a mother I can vouch that there are challenges that women face daily as the smallest of things we do affect our children," said Kajol.

She added: "Motherhood is a minefield of emotions captured extremely well by Renuka. I am very excited for the audience to see this film and hope it will resonate with people of all ages."

The film, written and directed by Renuka Shahane, also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices.

Renuka shared: "'Tribhanga', an Odissi dance pose that looks beautiful despite its asymmetry, is used as a metaphor to represent the women in this film who have their own quirks and idiosyncrasies, and yet are fascinating, beautiful and vibrant."

"I believe that women who make unconventional life choices and women with a wide range of personalities need to be represented in films. The idea for this film came from my experience of meeting someone who had a very acrimonious relationship with her mother, unlike my relationship with mine," she added.

"I wanted to capture the dysfunctional family dynamics when the core, the relationship with the mother, is shaky and unstable. I added three different generations to better reflect the intergenerational perspective in looking at the same event in three different ways," Renuka said.

Tanvi Azmi plays the role of Nayantara Apte in the film, and says that the role of "unique as Nayan might be the oldest in the family, but her ideals are not and she is constantly challenging the normal, ahead of its time".

"In essence, 'Tribhanga' showcases the twisted journeys of three women who are related but could not be more different. Renuka has beautifully and sensitively captured the intergenerational family dynamics and their struggles," Tanvi shared.

Mithila added: "My character Masha is poles apart from me and this is the first time I am playing a character like this. Masha is actually the calming force among the three women. It has been such an enriching experience being a part of this film and working alongside stalwarts."

The film also features Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, and is scheduled for a January 15 drop on Netflix.

