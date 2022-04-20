Kajol's day out with mothers

Mumbai: Actress Kajol Monday felicitated seven winners of the 'Huggies Priceless Moments Mobile' campaign at an awards ceremony here. Diaper brand Huggies had launched a contest that enabled mothers to share their priceless baby moments with their close relatives through free talk time. The contest received 16 lakh entries, of which seven lucky mothers from across the country were selected to meet and interact with Kajol, who is also a mother of two. The Huggies brand ambassador engaged with each winning mother, sharing her personal experiences from her own journey of motherhood. The Huggies mobile campaign ran for a period ofover four months till January 2015 in association with mobile marketing firm Brandtone. "In a mother's multi-tasking world, it's important to take the time to stop and listen to what your child has to say. I am, therefore, proud to be associated with Huggies, which understands what small moments of joy mean to every mother. "It's amazing that Huggies has given these moms this unique opportunity to share their heartwarming moments with their loved ones," Kajol said in a statement. Hema Sai from Maharashtra, mother of a seven-month-old girl, said she was "thrilled to be one of the lucky moms to be rewarded the Huggies free talk time offer". "Being a mom is one of the most wonderful and rewarding roles you will ever have in your life, it's also possibly the toughest and I am glad that Huggies acknowledges that. I was equally delighted to meet Kajol and exchange notes on our moments of happiness with our little bundle of joys," Sai said. IANS