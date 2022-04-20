Kajal Aggarwal finds herself technologically challenged

Mumbai : Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who has launched her own mobile app, says she isn't abreast with technology.







"I am a bit of technologically challenged. So, this app is like a 'one-click' and more convenient to me," Kajal told the media here on Saturday.





Stating the pros and cons of being part of social media, the actress said: "Sometimes, things are misunderstood. With the help of social media or an app or any direct communication, you can clarify misunderstandings. You can put your opinion across very clearly."





Asked if she faces trolls on the social media network, Kajal said: "I don't get much time to share things on social media platforms. So thankfully, I don't face trolls."





Does she think over-exposure is good for celebrities?





"Over-exposure isn't good for anything. I am not going to share everything or be there all the time on the app. Therefore, it will be like what I am up to or things about my films, instead of, what I am eating and all. I think a platform like this is for communication and not an intrusion."





On the professional front, Kajal, who has recently scored a blockbuster with "Khaidi No. 150", has two Tamil films in various stages of production.





Kajal, whose last Hindi film was "Do Lafzon Ki Kahani", said she will be soon back in Bollywood films.





--IANS