Kajal Aggarwal, Amala Paul follows Gaurang Shah's creations

Chennai: After charming Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kirron Kher and a host of other actress in Bollywood, Gaurang Shah's creations are now sought by popular stars like Kajal Aggarwal and Amala Paul down south. When Amala Paul wore a green floor length khadi Anarkali, with zardosi embroidery from Shah's "Chandbali' creation with a Kanjeevaram dupatta at a recent launch, she couldn't stop her admiration for the handwoven creation and said in a statement: "Love this creation of pure elegance!! You are a true genius Gaurang. Thank you." What charmed Kajal was Shah's grey tie dye ikkat Kanjeevaram saree with a traditional yellow border inspired from the 16th century temple art. The sari she wore recently for a launch was a pure amalgamation of traditional korvai weaving of Kanchipuram and contemporary ikkat of Andhra Pradesh. "My collections are in admiration of the women blazing the trail in fashion, they truly inspire fashion trends and I am really pleased the gorgeous looking Kajal and Amala have worn these exquisitely crafted dresses by me and expressed their appreciation for hand-woven designs," Shah said in a statement. "It will certainly take traditional wear one notch up in the fashion consumer souk and inspire the young generation to indulge in these all occasion handcrafted fashion creations," he added. Shah's passion is to constantly reintroduce vintage Indian fashion with a whole new modern outlook both in the ramp and in the marketplace without moving away from the glorious yesteryear's craftsmanship. IANS