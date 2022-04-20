Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan: Will Manik manage to rescue Nandini?

MTV�s popular show has reached a major turning point and is gearing up for some drama In the recent episode of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, we saw how Manik (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor) express their love for each other. They let go of their issues and egos and spend some quality time together. However, Soha (the music distributor�s daughter) has fallen for Manik and cannot bear the thought of him with Nandini. When Soha learns that Manik spent his new year with Nandini instead of her, she fumes and decides to find them. On seeing them together, Soha decides to keep Nandini away from Manik. In the upcoming episode, Soha will kidnap Nandini in the hope that once she is away, Manik will automatically be drawn to her. However, when Manik realises that Nandini is missing, he assumes Harshad (Abhishek Malik) is behind the kidnapping. He confronts Harshad and they end up having a huge argument which leads to a big fight. Will Manik figure out where Nandini is and rescue her? Will Soha do anything to harm Nandini? Stay tuned to this space to find out more.