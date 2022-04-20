Kairana, Noorpur Bypolls: Prestige Matter For BJP And Yogi

Shamli: Stage is set for crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, with both the places witnessing a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the united opposition.

After the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in March, this two bypolls has turned into a prestigious matter for the BJP as well as for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was the only prominent politician for campaigning at both the places.

Kairana and Noorpur results will, obviously, set the tone for equations in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in UP.

Interestingly, opposition in a way to prevent communal polarisation of the bypolls, which can benefit the BJP, has not engaged any prominent leader to campaign in both the places. Besides the opposition made the campaign at a very low level and even after Rashtriya Lok Dal(RLD) which is contesting from Kairana, their leaders made minimum election meetings.

Surprisingly, Samajwadi Party which is contesting the Noorpur assembly seat as an united opposition, refused their senior leaders to campaign and even party president Akhilesh Yadav did not attend any election meeting.

The by-election to Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly seats has been necessitated due to death of sitting BJP members — Hukum Singh and Lokendra Singh Chauhan respectively on the two seats. BJP, taking no chance to garner sympathy votes, has fielded Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh from Kairana and Avni Singh, widow of Lokendra Singh Chauhan from Noorpur seat. While the polling in both the seats would be held on May 28 between 0700 hrs and 1800 hrs, the counting of votes would be taken on May 31. Campaigning for the bypolls would end tomorrow evening.

After the resounding success of Gorakhpur and Phulpur, regional parties of UP has once again have joined hands which included SP, BSP and RLD against the BJP. While Kairana Lok Sabha constituency has been given to RLD, Noorpur (in Bijnore district) assembly constituency has fallen into the kitty of SP.

In Kairana, there are 12 candidates in the fray but practically there are 11, as a Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan has withdrawn his candidature in favour of the RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, his sister-in-law, giving a big jolt to the BJP in the last moment.

Tabassum Hassan has been fielded as common opposition candidate to take on BJP's Mriganka Singh. Tabassum is basically a Samajwadi Party leader contesting on the ticket of Rashirtiya Lok Dal (RLD) of Chaudhary Ajit Singh as RLD is supposed to enjoy a better clout in Jat dominated constituency. Notably, Tabassum has been a BSP MP from Kairana in 2009-14 and she later joined the SP.

Meanwhile, the SP has fielded Naim-ul-Hassan in Noorpur as the joint opposition candidate. BSP, who immediately after the Rajya Sabha defeat on March 23 had announced that it would not take part in any bypoll till 2019 LS polls, is not in direct fray but has assured all support in garnering vote for joint opposition candidates.

In Noorpur assembly seat there are 10 candidates in the fray but the contest will be directly between the BJP and the SP. Similarly, Congress too has not fielded any candidate and has extended support to RLD and SP candidates despite having a prominent presence in the area. Moreover, Aaam Admi Party also joined the opposition bandwagon to stop the BJP from winning back the seats.

In fact, RLD, at present, has zero presence in both Lok Sabha and UP assembly while SP has 7 members in lower house of Parliament and 47 in UP Assembly.

If the opposition gets to repeat Gorakphpur and Phulpur in Kairana, it will give a further push to its unity and efforts to stitch up a formidable alliance against BJP in 2019 general elections.

Moreover, CM Yogi Adityanath himself is leading the campaign from the front and addressed two meetings in Kairana and one in Noorpur. In a bid to repeat 2014, the CM is mincing no words in raking up 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and migration issues again to attack rival Samajwadi Party.

In 2014, BJP won Kairana by flagging out issue of migration of around 350 Hindu families in the aftermath of 2013 communal clashes. The party had woven its narrative around the alleged appeasement of minorities and exploitation of Hindus. Mr Adityanath, the then star campaigner would exhort the electorate 'to save Kairana from becoming another Kashmir.'

The issue of sugarcane dues could be a major issue in the Kairana and Noorpur bypolls but Mr Aditiyanath has tried to give a twist by saying that the elections would be cane dues against Jinnah's photo.

However, Kairana will again witness a keen political battle as united Muslim votes and the Jat vote bank would decide the fate. Kairana has around 16 lakh voters, including 5 lakhs Muslims, 2 lakhs Jats and 2 lakh Dalits. Around 5 lakh votes of the OBCs could also be crucial in this bypolls too. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in the adjoining Baghpat district on May 27 could be a turning point for the BJP. Opposition parties have opposed the PM's rally but Election Commission has refused to entertain them. UNI