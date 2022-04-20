Kairana LS Bypolls: Two Main Contenders Descendants Of Same Gujjar Family

Kairana: Amid the politically surcharged atmosphere in Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls in western Uttar Pradesh, to be held on May 28, the two main contenders Mriganka Singh of BJP and Tabssum Hasan of Rashtriya Lok Dal, professing different faith are descendants of the same Gujjar family of Baba Kalsa.

They are from the same `Khaap' Kalsyan of Gujjar community.

The family was divided into Hindu and Muslims faiths around a century ago.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the bypolls but there is a direct contest between the BJP and RLD candidates.

According to the records, the politics of Kairana revolve around the Kalsyan chaupal of Hindu Gujjars and `Chabutura' of Muslim Gujjars. Chaupal and Chabutra becomes the war room of the two communities during the elections.

Hukum Singh, whose death caused the by election, father of Mriganka Singh and Hasan family are the descendants of the same family and both the families despite pursuing political career in different political parties have close ties. Both the families have dominated the politics of Kairana which was earlier part of the Muzaffarnagar district now in Shamli district.

Owing to the prevailing political and social situation a century ago one branch of the family embraced Islam.

The present SP MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan is the son of Munawwar Hasan, the former MP from Kairana who died several years ago in a road accident.

Nahid Hasan had defeated Mriganka Singh in 2017 UP assembly elections who had contested the poll as BJP candidate.

As per the family ties Nahid Hasan is the great grandson of Hukum Singh and his daughter Mriganka Singh is Nahids Bua (Aunt) Though Hasan and Singh families are in different parties they have close social ties and attend social functions like marriage in each other's family. It's for the first time that the women of the two families are pitted against each other in the elections in Kairana Lok Sabha seat. The seat has five assembly segments scattered in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli district.

Both the women have inherited politics as Begum Tabasuum, also a former MP from the Bahujan Samaj party is the wife of the former Samajwadi party MP Munawwar Hasan.

Mriganka Singh is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time.

Both the Hindu and Muslim Gujjar familes have dominated the political scene of Kairana for the last several decades.

Hukum Singh, father of Mriganka Singh was elected from the Kairana assembly seat for seven times and also cabinet minister in BJP governments headed by Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh and also the deputy speaker of the UP assembly. Munawwar Hasan, late husband of Begum Tabassum was elected from Kairana assembly seat for two times, two terms MP. He was also the member of Rajya Sabha and MLC. As happened during the previous election in last over four decades whoso ever wins the remote control will remain in the hands of the Chaupal and chabtura. UNI