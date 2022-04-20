Kailash Mansarowar Yatra Ends

Pithoragarh: The Kailash Mansarowar Yatra came to an end on Sunday as the last batch of 38 pilgrims reached the Lipulekh pass in the Indian territory this morning.

"The last batch of Kailash pilgrims which hassince reached Gunji campfor tonight's stay, will reach the base camp Dharchula on September 6 and finally reach New Delhi on September 9, marking the end of this year's Kailash Mansarowar Yatra," said DK Sharma, regional manager tourism in KMVN, the nodal agency of the pilgrimage.

"The Kailash pilgrimage was smooth this year as no batch faced any hindrance due to natural causes, which are very common," said Sharma.

The yatra began on June 12 and a total of 714 pilgrims from across the country undertook it from Lipulekh track route, the nodal agency said.