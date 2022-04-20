Kailash Mansarovar Bound 1st Batch Reaches Kathgodam

Kathgodam: The first batch bound to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra reached Kathgodam in Uttarakhand on Monday. After the batch arrived here, a group of residents welcomed the pilgrims with Kumaoni customs and rituals. The holy yatra's first jatha comprises 55 pilgrims, including 16 women and 39 men from Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttarakhand and other 11 states. A total of 18 jathas are being sent to Kailash Mansarovar this year. Every year, pilgrims travel to the holy Mansarovar Lake to take ceremonial baths. According to Hindu beliefs, water of the lake is believed to cleanse all sins. The Kailash Mansarovar track has also been an ancient trade route between India and China. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited has claimed to ensure convenience for pilgrims during the yatra.







