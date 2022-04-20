Kagaz: A Story Of Struggle, Perseverance And Fight For Justice

Lucknow: Persistence has a way to break through the shackles of struggle and to emerge out of it more stronger than ever. The movie 'Kagaz,' inspired by the story of a man, who was officially declared dead between 1975 and 1994, aims to deliver this message home.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar in lead roles and directed by famous actor, producer and director Satish Kaushik, Kagaz resolves around the struggle of Lal Bihari 'Mritak' of proving himself 'alive' after he was officially declared dead.

His story garnered international fame. His organisation, 'Mritak Sangh' now aids other such people who are declared dead even while being alive.

When Lal Bihari 'Mritak' encountered that he had been declared dead when he went to a revenue office for a loan, which began his 18-year-long struggle to prove himself alive, little he may have anticipated that it will one day catapult him to a subject of a movie under the direction of someone as talented and accomplished like Satish Kaushik.

Lal Bihari, hailing from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, who later added the suffix 'Mritak' to his name, was declared 'dead' in the government records following the death of his parents, while his home and land were taken possession of by his relatives.

A victim of corruption and betrayal at the hands of his own 'relatives,' Lal Bihari fought for 18 years of his life to prove that he is alive.

In his quest to validate that he was 'living,' he fought the elections against former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh from the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat and against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in 1988. He also contested opposite former PM Rajiv Gandhi from the Amethi seat, threw pamphlets in UP Vidhan Sabha and even got arrested.

Following a struggle of 18 years, the government at last conceded that he is alive.

The movie Kagaz, directed by Satish Kaushik, famous for his works like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Tere Naam and numerous others, revolves around the persistence and steely resolve of a man to seek justice. The film was mostly shot in Uttar Pradesh in locations like Lucknow, Sitapur, Azamagarh among others. In a telephonic conversation with UNI from Mumbai, Satish Kaushik said that he came across Lal Bihari's story through an article in a newspaper after which he contacted him. He then got the rights for the film in 2003.

In Mr Kaushik's words, the idea for the movie stayed with him for a long time, since movies on such different subjects were not so popular during that time. His dream finally came true and the movie will release soon, he said.

Well-known actor Pankaj Tripathi, famous for proving his mettle by way of movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Stree, Masaan and web-series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur, is playing the lead role as Lal Bihari 'Mritak,' while Monal Gajjar will be seen playing the role of his wife in the movie. Responding to a question as to why he chose actor Pankaj Tripathi for the lead role, Mr Kaushik said that he is a great actor who has the ability to bring alive any character through his acting prowess. I was extremely impressed by him as an actor. He has a spontaneity in his acting, he added. UNI