Kader Khan to be taken to Baba Ramdev�s Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar for treatment

Haridwar: Actor Kader Khan, who has not been keeping well for a while, will be taken to Baba Ramdev�s Patanjali Yogpeeth on Wednesday, confirmed the director of �Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi�, Fauzia Arshi. Arshi, who is directing Kader in �Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi�, shared that the film�s team has taken the responsibility to see that the veteran actor gets well. ��Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi� team has taken the responsibility to see that Kader Khan sahab gets well and gets back to his work therefore Santosh Bhartiya (producer of the film) and me are taking him to Haridwar, Patanjali today from Mumbai�,� Arshi told IANS. �Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Ayurveda guru Acharya Balkishan have welcomed Kader Khan with open arms for treatment at Patanjali� Kadar sahab is precious and we love him, so let him experience this trail of love which will help him in healing and let him know that people care, no matter who they are and how are they related,� she added.

Besides �Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi� which will also feature actors Om Puri and Sanjay Mishra, the 79 -year-old will also be seen in �Hera Pheri 3� with actors Paresh Rawal, John Abraham and Suniel Shetty.