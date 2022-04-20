Kabul: 4 killed, many injured in suicide bomb attack

Kabul, Afghanistan: A suicide bomber on a motorbike killed at least four people and injured several others in an attack on a vehicle carrying national security officials in Kabul on Wednesday, a security official at the scene in the Afghan capital told Reuters.

An interior ministry official confirmed the attack, but could not say immediately how many people had been killed or wounded.





SUICIDE BOMBER WAS ON A MOTORBIKE

"The suicide bomber was on a motorbike and detonated himself in the Pul Mahmood Khan area (in Kabul). The target of the attack is unclear but there were casualties," said Najib Danish, an Interior Ministry spokesman.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Reuters

