Kabul mosque attack toll reaches 40

Kabul: The death toll in Friday's mosque attack in Kabul increased on Saturday to 40 with 90 others injured, the authorities announced.

The toll was confirmed by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) which condemned the attack on the Imam-e-Zaman Mosque and expressed "serious concern" about the increasing number of attacks on civilians and religious places, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack came when two suicide bombers stormed the Shia mosque during Friday afternoon prayers.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier reports said that 13 people, including three police officers, were killed and 38 others injured.

The AIHRC said: "An attack on sacred places and mosques is an atrocious, inhumane and illegal action contrary to all orders of sacred religion of Islam, international humanitarian laws and our national laws."

--IANS