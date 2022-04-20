Kabir Khan�s �Tiger� Salman Khan turns �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who teamed up with Salman Khan for �Ek Tha Tiger�, for the very first time, is gearing up for the release of their next venture together- �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�. In Pics: Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting stills Related Gallery In Pics: Bajrangi Bhaijaan shooting stills �Ek Tha Tiger� (2012) that also featured Katrina Kaif, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all times. The film was about a RAW agent falling in love with a Pakistani spy. Interestingly, �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� too has reference to Pakistan in the film. If we are to go by the teaser of the film, a little girl across the border finds herself stranded on the Indian side. And how Bajrangi turns Bhaijaan for her and helps her in getting back home. Will the Kabir-Salman magic work wonders again? Will Salman�s fans be delighted to have �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� as their Eidi this time?