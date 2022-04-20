Kabaddi coach booked on charges of raping weightlifter

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have registered a rape case against a kabaddi coach from Jind for allegedly raping a 23-year-old weightlifter on multiple occasions on the pretext of providing job. The accused had committed the crime in Chandigarh and Hansi in Hisar district between June 2018 and August 2020.

In connection with the incident, the Gurugram police registered a zero FIR on Tuesday and sent it to Chandigarh for further probe, the police said.

In her complaint, the woman said that she was a native of Jind but since the last four months, she was residing at a PG accommodation in Gurugram.

The victim stated in her complaint that in June 2018, she had met a man at a mobile shop in Jind who identified himself as Suresh Commando. The accused introduced himself to the woman as a kabbadi coach working with the Chandigarh police. He reportedly assured the victim that he could help her join the Haryana police.





Thereafter, the duo exchanged contact numbers and in June 2018, the accused called her up and asked her to come to Chandigarh along with her documents.

"The accused received the victim at the Chandigarh bus stand and took her to his house where he allegedly developed physical relationship with her for 2-3 times. The next day the woman returned to her home but didn't reveal anything about the incident to her family members," as per the complaint.





The woman further told the police that after this incident, the accused again called her to Chandigarh three times for making her passport and took her to an unknown location and raped her again. Also, in July-August 2020, the man called her to Hansi in Hisar district with documents and raped her at a hotel located near the Hansi bus stand.



After this the woman finally mustered courage and reached the Sector-9A police station in Gurugram and reported the matter to the police on Tuesday.



"We have registered a zero FIR in this regard and the case has been transferred to Chandigarh police for further legal proceedings," said an officer.

—IANS