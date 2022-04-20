K J Alphons presents his book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Govt' to PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): Former Union Minister, Shri K J Alphons has presented his book ‘Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government’ to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister said that he has made a commendable effort to encapsulate facets of India’s reform journey in his work, ‘Accelerating India.’

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"My valued colleague, Shri @alphonstourism has made a commendable effort to encapsulate facets of India’s reform journey in his work, ‘Accelerating India.’ Delighted to receive a copy from him."