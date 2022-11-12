K'taka: CID investigation into death in police custody ordered

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): The investigation into the unexplained death of a 45-year-old accused while in police custody in Karnataka has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), according to police on Saturday.

Belagavi Rural police arrested Basanagouda Patil, a resident of Bellada Bagewadi in the Hukkeri taluk of the Belagavi district, in connection with a ganja case.

He was transported to Belagavi for questioning from his hometown village. He became ill while being questioned and was sent to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), where he passed away on Friday.

The matter has been turned over to the CID and is being treated as a death in custody. The offender, according to the police, was detained in relation to an old case. He began to sweat and throw up, so he was first transferred to a private hospital.

He was admitted to BIMS as his condition deteriorated. Doctors determined that he had a heart attack. He received the right care, but he died, according to the police.

Dr. Boralingaiah, the commissioner of the Belagavi Police, promised that the case would be the subject of a fair investigation. Action would be taken if any police department errors were discovered.

Meanwhile, his family members claim that police carelessness was to blame for the tragedy.

They went on to say that if he had been taken to the hospital in time, he would still be alive.

Additional research is being done.

(Inputs from Agencies)