K'taka police officer arrested for acting inappropriately toward a female attorney

Dharwad, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to authorities, a FIR has been filed against a police inspector in the state's Dharwad city for allegedly acting inappropriately with a female attorney.

The incident happened at the Dharwad Rural police station, where the advocate had gone to discuss a case, according to the police.

Inspector Manjunath Kusagal of Police Circle is accused of verbally abusing the woman.

In order to protest and block the road, the lawyers have condemned the occurrence. The police allegedly turned down the woman's request to submit a complaint.

The attorneys threatened to create a large demonstration if SP Lokesh Jaglasar did not take action against the accused inspector in a memo they handed to him.

(Inputs from Agencies)