K'taka police arrest pedophile who worked as orphanage caretaker

Mangaluru: The police in Mangaluru on Tuesday arrested an alleged peadophile, who worked as a caretaker in the Ullala Noorani orphanage and Dharul Maskin child care centre at Kumpala in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mangauru city police commissioner, N. Shashi Kumar, told reporters that the caretaker was arrested after a 14-year-old boy accused him of sexual abuse during an awareness camp.

Kumar said that the commissionarate had organised an awareness camp with the help of NGOs where this incident came to light when the police ofifcers started explaining how sexual abuse takes place.

He added that this was not just a solitary case, as they have come across 20 such incidents in various places which are being investigated at this juncture.

The arrested person has been identified as Ayyub, 52, from Konaje near Mangaluru.

Kumar said that a case under POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

