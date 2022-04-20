K'taka orders probe into Mysuru DC constructing swimming pool in official residence

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered an inquiry into the construction of an indoor swimming pool and a gym inside the official residence of Rohini Sindhuri, the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru.

One of Sindhuri's harshest critics in the district, former minister and JD(S) leader Sa. Ra. Mahesh, has been raising the issue for the last two months. He had even released documents in this connection.

However, the allegations were shot down by Sindhuri, who said that all the construction works at her premises were well within the frameworks of law.

The order was issued by the principal secretary to the state government on May 31, but it came to light after Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag's public outburst against Sindhuri on Thursday.

The order marked 'urgent' and addressed to the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru cites the complaints submitted by Mahesh and former MCC corporator K.V. Mallesh, among others, against the construction of an indoor swimming pool and gym at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in the official residence of Sindhuri, which happens to be a heritage building.

The order directed the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru, G.C. Prakash, to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within seven days.

Meanwhile, the construction work also found mention in Nag's outburst on Thursday, when she said that as MCC Commissioner, she could have served a notice to Sindhuri over the issue, but she did not do so.

A war of words erupted on Thursday after Nag held a press conference to announce her decision to resign from her post, accusing Sindhuri of humiliating her at every step.

However, hours after Nag's announcement, Sindhuri flatly denied all the accusations and termed them as "contrary to real facts".

—ANI