K'taka minor girl's gang-rape, murder suspected

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to police, a 15-year-old girl who walked outside to attend nature's call was discovered dead in this region of the state on Wednesday.

According to police sources, preliminary inquiry indicates that the girl was killed by criminals after being gang-raped.

The girl had left the house at 3 p.m. on Tuesday to attend to nature's call, according to the police.

The family members started looking for her after she didn't come home. Her body was eventually found on a property.

Police reported that the girl, a student in Class 9, was staying at a relative's house.

Police in Aland have started an inquiry.

