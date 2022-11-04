K'taka mandates the use of tracking devices for transport vehicles

Bengaluru (The Hawk): In Karnataka, emergency panic buttons and location-tracking equipment are required for all public and private transportation vehicles. The state cabinet decided to "protect the safety of travellers, especially women and children" on Thursday.

As the GPS devices would notify the authorities of any overspeeding automobiles, the action is anticipated to dramatically improve highway safety.

State Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy briefed the media following the cabinet meeting and stated that 6.8 lakh automobiles would be included in the project that would be carried out with help from the federal government.

The initiative's goal, according to Madhuswamy, is to reduce crimes against women. "The Central government will pay 60% of the funds, and the state government would bear the remaining costs," he added.

The government will centrally monitor the vehicles once the programme is in place. The minister claimed that this would allow the government to crack down on tax cheats and people who abuse their transportation licences.

