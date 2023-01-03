K’taka Industrialist’s Suicide Case Takes Political Turn, Oppn Cong Says It’s A Murder

Bengaluru: The suicide case of an industrialist in Karnataka has taken a political turn after a Congress delegation paid visited the residence of the deceased on Tuesday and dubbed the incident a murder while also launching an attack on the state's ruling BJP government.

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC Executive President Ramalinga Reddy were part of the delegation. Speaking to the media after the visit, Surjewala stated that the family of the deceased, Pradeep, is under grief.

"We have come here to share the grief of his family. He had made a hasty decision. Forty per cent commission practice by ruling BJP is taking lives after lives in the state," he said.

"Corruption is directly responsible for Santhosh Patil, Pradeep, Prasad, who had ended their lives in Karnataka. "It is not a suicide case. It's a murder. Santhosh Patil was a BJP leader, he also faced financial trauma. The reason behind Prasad ending life was also over finances. Why are BJP leaders interfering in financial issues?" Surjewala questioned.

"Will the ruling BJP be able to compensate for the loss of Pradeep to his family? The government must punish those responsible for his death. They should be brought to books irrespective of their status." Siddaramaiah claimed that the incident should not have happened and the five persons mentioned in the victim's suicide note should be arrested immediately.

The deceased had mentioned the names of Mahadevapura constituency BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali, G. Ramesh Reddy, K. Gopi, Dr. Jayaram Reddy, Raghav Bhat and Somaiah.

"The MLA should be arrested otherwise he will destroy the evidence," Siddaramaiah said charging that in the Santhosh Patil suicide case, a clean chit was given in three months.

"People are asking for mercy killing during the rule of BJP in the state," he added.

The 47-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Amalipura near HSR Layout in Bengaluru, had shot himself in the head on Sunday. Kaggalipura police have booked an FIR against the five persons.

The police are retrieving call details of the deceased and an investigation is underway.—IANS