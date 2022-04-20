K'taka Home Minister urges KSRTC employees to withdraw strikez

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said that he had a meeting with Kodihalli Chandrashekar, (who is leading Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees strike) and have asked him to withdraw the strike and return to work.

"Kodihalli Chandrashekar, (who is leading KSRTC employees strike) came to meet me to discuss some other issue, at the same time I have given a clear picture about the present situation of state as for as financial issues are concerned. I have also told him to withdraw the strike and return to work," said Karnataka Home Minister.



KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department. The KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

Talking about the surge in COVID-19 cases he said that there will be a discussion about the Bengaluru situation with Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) where more suggestions will be discussed.

"Imposing section 144 is another option, it is about restricting five people to gather at one place. It's not about imposing strict guidelines, it's about following it, people are still roaming around, it's important to follow guidelines, and yes we will impose strict rules. But people have to follow them," he said

"We are having meetings with experts, officials and the technical advisory committee, we have also collected DC and CEOs opinions. We will bring all these things to CM's notice, he will take appropriate decision," he added.

He further said that Commissioner has already given clear guidelines about the implementation of norms. There are two reasons why COVID-19 is increasing in Bengaluru-- people come from different states to Bengaluru with COVID-19 and people over here are also not following the directions given to them.

The state recorded 19,067 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, along with 81 deaths.

Out of the new infections reported on Sunday, more than 13,000 infections were reported in Bengaluru. The overall COVID-19 caseload in Karnataka has reached 11,61,065 and the death toll stands at 13,351.

