K'taka cop's home robbed with a pistol, son injured

Chikkaballapur, Karnataka (The Hawk): Five robbers broke into the home of an assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) in the Chikkaballapur district's Paresandra hamlet, shot the ASI's son, and stole gold jewellery and cash in a horrifying event.

The son of ASI Narayanaswamy, Sharath, was shot three times by the robbers. His condition is critical and he has been admitted to the neighbourhood hospital. The occurrence happened on Wednesday night.

The burglars, according to the police, forced their way inside Narayanaswamy's home. With the gun, they threatened him, his wife, and his daughter-in-law. The robbers forced Narayanaswamy out of the house and threatened to kill him if he told anybody about them.

When Sharath, who was also at home, stepped in to save his family, the thieves started shooting. After stealing their gold, jewellery, and money, the bandits vanished.

(Inputs from Agencies)