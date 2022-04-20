K'taka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation, also meets BJP chief

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation, asserting that these were not at all true, and said BJP chief J P Nadda had told him to strengthen the party and bring it back to power in the state.



He also said that in his meeting with Nadda, they also discussed about the development of the BJP in Karnataka.







Yediyurappa is also meeting Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. On Friday, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The meetings come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.



"We discussed about the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion happened," Yediyurappa said after his meeting with the BJP president.



He said that these are the responsibilities Nadda has given it to him.



Assembly elections in Karnataka are slated to take place in 2023.



Earlier, talking to reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan here, Yediyurappa dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying there is no truth in these rumours.



"Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa said when asked if he has resigned.



On his meeting with Nadda, he said, "I've discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country."



"He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I'll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka," Yediyurappa said.



On the resignation issue, he said there is no question of hiding it. That situation has not yet come, the chief minister said.



"So far no one has asked to resign. If there are any news, there is no value to it, Yediyurappa said.



"It is the duty of a CM to come to Delhi to discuss state issues and get clearance, I will come again in the first week of August,"said the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru on Saturday.



On Friday, Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Modi met and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.



The speculation of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister are doing the rounds following repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.



Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.



On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."



An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister. —PTI