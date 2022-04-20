K'taka BJP 'rebel' MLA sets deadline for job quota

Bengaluru: Continuing his tirade against Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, ruling BJP's 'rebel' legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday set March 31 as deadline for the state government to provide job quota to the Panchamasali sect of the Lingayat community.





"Yediyurappa will face severe consequences if he does not include Panchamasali sub-caste in the 2A reservation category for government jobs and seats in state-run educational institutes by March 31 when the ensuing budget session ends," asserted Yatnal at a massive rally of the community in the city's Palace grounds.







The month-long state budget session is set to begin on March 4 and conclude by March 31 after the legislature passes the finance bill for fiscal 2021-22.



Considered a rebel for criticising Yediyurappa's style of functioning, Yatnal has been served notice by the party's central disciplinary committee on February 12 to explain his conduct and alleged anti-party activities.

Asserting that the powerful community's sect would step-up its agitation till its main demand was met, Yatnal said Panchamasalis would send Yediyurappa home if he failed to include them in the reservation category by March-end.

"If the chief minister continues his drama, two ministers from the community (C.C. Patil and Murugesh Nirani) and chairmen of state-run boards and corporations should resign from their post," said the lawmaker from Vijayapura assembly segment the southern state's northwest region.



Rejecting the state government's stand that the demand would be considered after studying the socio-economic status of Panchamasalis, Yatnal said it was unfair for Yediyurappa to have included Veerashaiva sect of the Lingayats but not the other sub-sect.



Referring to the show-cause notice served on him at the behest of Yediyurappa, Yatnal said he would not be cowed down by such actions against him.

Patil and Nirani, however, assured the gathering that the state government would consider their demand soon as Yediyurappa was seized of the issue.

—IANS