K''taka PUC board exam results on Tuesday: Minister

Bengaluru: Results of the second year Pre-University Course (PUC) board exams in Karnataka would be declared on Tuesday, said state Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday.

"The PUC board exam results will be declared on Tuesday. The results will be sent through short messaging service (SMS) to students who have given their mobile numbers to the board by 11.30 a.m. and will also be declared on the board''s web site," said Kumar here.

Around 6.5 lakh students including boys and girls wrote the board exams in about 1,000 centres across the southern state from March 4-24 and on June 18 in English paper, as Covid-induced lockdown on March 25 and its extension till May 31 delayed holding the last paper.

"Students who did not appear for the exams in March or June, can appear in the supplementary exams in early August and avoid missing an academic year in pursuing higher studies," added Kumar.

Though Kumar and the PUC board earlier said the results would be announced in the fourth week of this month, the sudden declaration of a 9-day lockdown in Bengaluru district from Wednesday (July 15) has made it advance the date to July 14.

Meanwhile, the state education department has postponed the evaluation of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exam papers for class 10 students from Monday in Bengaluru urban and rural districts in view of the lockdown across the city from July 15 to July 22 to contain the virus spread.

"Evaluation in the remaining 28 districts across the southern state will continue as per the lockdown guidelines to ensure the safety and health of the teachers-turned evaluators," a board official told IANS.

Around 8.5 lakh students appeared for the board exams across the state from June 25 to July 3 braving the corona virus scare and its spread.

"SSLC board exams results will be declared in early August," added Kumar.

--IANS