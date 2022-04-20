Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates New Terminal At Jolly Grant Airport In Dehradun

: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday inaugurated the new terminal at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.Speaking on the occasion, Scindia praised the beauty of Uttarakhand and said that he feels honoured to have done his schooling there."When I was coming here today, I promised myself that I will definitely bring something for people. So here I am inaugurating the new terminal at Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun," he stated. He further said that the initiative has been taken to give a major boost to air connectivity in the Himalayan state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event. —ANI