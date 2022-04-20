Jyotica Tangri look forward to release of ''O meri jaan''

Mumbai: Singer Jyotica Tangri, known for Bollywood hits like "Khadke glassy", "Gallan kardi" and "Pallo latke", has collaborated with musical artiste Da Banotra for her upcoming single "O meri jaan".

"The song ''O meri jaan'' is one of my favourite. The moment Da Banotra made me hear the lyrics, I was waiting to collaborate with him and lend my voice to this song," Tangri said.

"Somewhere we all have experienced the various stages of love which have transformed us as humans, and hence this song will relate with most of us. I hope, as much as I have enjoyed singing this song, the audience will love hearing it too," she added.

The video of the song will feature Ankita Dave. The song is slated to release on June 3.

Talking about the song, Da Banotra said: "''My earlier songs which were a part of a big label release and have done really good for me and I finally took the step to launch my upcoming single ''Oh meri jaan'' under my own music label Da Banotra Studios. My only aim stands to entertain the audience with my songs and I hope this album is as much loved like the previous ones."

--IANS