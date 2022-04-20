Jwala-Ashwini pair wins Canada Open

Calgary: Indian shuttlers Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won the Canada Open women's doubles title after upstaging the top-seeded Dutch pair of Eefje Muskens and Selena Piek in the summit clash here. The third-seeded Indian pair triumphed 21-19 21-16 in the contest which lasted 35 minutes. In a closely-contested opening game, Jwala and Ashwini broke away from the 19-19 and converted the lone game point opportunity to grab the initiative. The Indians dominated the second game and raced to a 5-0 lead before going from 10-6 to 15-6 up. However, Muskens and Piek fought back to win nine points straight and tie the game at 15-15. But Jwala and Ashwini did not let the advantage slip and won 6 of the next 7 points to clinch the title. This was Jwala and Ashwini's first title since their reunion after the 2012 London Olympics. PTI