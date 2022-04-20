Juventus' Miralem Pjanic shares heartfelt message after signing contract with Barcelona

New Delhi: After signing a contract with Barcelona, Juventus' Miralem Pjanic has penned a heartfelt goodbye to the club, thanking everyone involved during his four years' stay.

Pjanic took to Instagram and wrote: "Breathe Mire, this is the refrain that I repeat in my mind, in the decisive moments of a game. And that's what I keep telling myself now, as I try to write what I'm feeling right now. I arrived four years ago to try and win everything. Because even when you can't, this is what an @Juventus player should always try to do."

"They have been four intense years, lived alongside great professionals but above all true friends, with whom I shared victories and records, but also bitter defeats one step away from the finish. Those were years in which I matured as a man and as a father. This is the city where Edin grew up, becoming the first fan of this team, and where with my family we have built the best memories of our life," he added.

Pjanic is set to make a move from Juventus to Spanish club Barcelona after both the clubs reached an agreement on Monday.

Barcelona said that Pjanic has signed a contract with the club for the next four seasons.

The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.

Pjanic also thanked the club's fans for making him feel special every day.

"I think you never say enough thanks, and therefore: Thanks to the Agnelli family; Thanks to all the comrades who shared this path with me; Thanks to all the employees and staff members who helped me grow; Thanks to the fans who made me feel special every day," he said.

"Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that there is no minimum time to fall in love. In the end, it is very simple: wear this shirt like a second skin, always give everything and, you will never be wrong. But now we have little time to lose and a lot to go on to win until the end of the season," Pjanic added. (ANI)