Imphal: On Saturday, Manipur Police arrested two people, including a minor, in connection with the May 4 incident in which two women were allegedly paraded naked in the Kangpokpi district of the state.

Six people, including a man who was caught on camera pulling one of the women from B. Phainom hamlet, have been arrested so far.

The police have stated that they are making every possible attempt to locate and apprehend the remaining perpetrators.—Inputs from Agencies